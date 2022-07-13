An incredible State of Origin decider has seen the Queensland Maroons extend their run of not losing a decider in Brisbane since 2005, taking an eight-point victory over the New South Wales Blues.

The Blues took a two-point lead into the halftime break after a chaotic start to the game saw three players taken out of the game with concussion in the opening five minutes.

Cameron Murray was the first to go on the first kick chase of the game, before Queensland winger Selwyn Cobbo and forward Lindsay Collins followed within the next three minutes.

All three players were assessed to be Category 1 incidents, with the trio ruled out of the remaining 75 minutes of the game, forcing the Blues down to 16 players, and the Maroons to 15.

Despite that, it was Queensland who were able to run on the first try of the game through Valentine Holmes off a short ball from debutant Valentine Holmes.

The arrival of Jacob Saifiti off the bench tipped the game in the Blues' favour, with Jarome Luai scoring the first try for New South Wales off a grubber kick from Nathan Cleary.

Saifiti himself would go over for a try shortly afterwards, bursting through the middle, but a Queensland hit-back on the halftime bell to Kurt Capewell would see the game move to virtually level pegging, a conversion the difference between the teams as they went to the dressing rooms.

The second half started equally as wildly as the first half, with both Dane Gagai and Matt Burton landing themselves in the sin bin with punches thrown from both players after Burton had run over a grounded Ponga in backplay, only for Gagai to retaliate with a shoulder charge off the ball.

The duo in the sin bin failed to bring any points, however, the Maroons took complete control of territory and possession, with Kalyn Ponga eventually managing to convert a try and put the Maroons up by four points.

The Blues failed to get back into the game, with the Maroons continuing to pile on the pressure.

A late try from Ben Hunt, who picked a Nathan Cleary chip kick out of the air and ran 75 metres, would be enough for the Maroons to run away with the series win.

Match summary

QLD Maroons 22 (Tries: Valentine Holmes, Kurt Capewell, Kalyn Ponga, Ben Hunt; Conversions: Dane Gagai 3/4) defeat NSW Blues 12 (Tries: Jarome Luai, Jacob Saifiti; Conversions: Nathan Cleary 2/2)