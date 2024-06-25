Showers, cold weather and wind are likely to hit Game 2 of the State of Origin series on Wednesday evening in Melbourne.

Often talked about as the city which can bring four seasons in one day, it appears the Victorian capital will have all of them bar summer on Wednesday as State of Origin rolls into town for the second game of the series, one which could see the Queensland Maroons retain the Shield in straight sets.

As it stands, the maximum temperature for the day in the Melbourne CBD is set to be just 14 degrees, with it being colder than that by the time kick-off rolls around.

A 70 per cent chance of rain has also been forecast by the Bureau of Meteorology, although only between 0 and 3 millimetres, with rain more likely in the morning.

Winds will also start strong before easing a little as the day goes on.

"Partly cloudy. High chance of showers, most likely in the early morning. Winds northerly 25 to 40 km/h turning northwesterly 20 to 30 km/h in the late morning," the BOM writes in its forecast for Wednesday in the Victorian capital.

The temperature at kick-off is set to be around 12 degrees, falling to 10 degrees by fulltime.

Kick-off in Game 2 of the Origin series is set for 8:05pm (AEST) on Wednesday, June 26.

Forecast correct as at 6:30pm (AEST), Tuesday, June 25.