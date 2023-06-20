The 2023 State of Origin series heads to Brisbane for Game 2, with the NSW Blues in a must-win position after losing the opener to the QLD Maroons.

The game will be played on Wednesday, June 21 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, with kick-off set for 8:05pm (AEST).

How to watch State of Origin Game 2 on TV in Australia

If you're looking to watch the second game of the series on TV in Australia, you'll be able to tune in via Channel 9. They hold the exclusive rights to the entirety of the series under the current TV deal with the NRL.

Unlike the regular season, Fox Sports will not carry coverage of the game.

Channel 9s coverage is scheduled to commence at 7pm (AEST), and Zero Tackle strongly reccomends you check your local electronic programming guide to confirm the start time, and whether Nine will be broadcasting the match on the main channel, or one of their secondary stations in your local market.

Channel 9 can be found on Channel 90 in high definition, Channel 91 in standard definition, and 109 if watching through a Foxtel service.

How to live stream State of Origin Game 2 online in Australia

If you'd prefer to tune into Origin 2 through a live stream, then, like watching on TV, there will only be one way to do so, using Channel 9s live streaming application, 9 Now.

This service is free to use provided you sign up with a valid email address and will stream exactly what you see on the TV coverage, albeit with a small delay.

