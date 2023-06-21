Lindsay Collins has been confirmed as the man of the match from Game 2 of the 2023 State of Origin series, won by the Maroons.

In what was a big 32 points to 6 win for the Maroons, Collins was phenomenal in the middle third, leading the Queensland pack with effort play after effort play.

In 42 minutes on the park, he made 30 tackles and 135 metres from 14 carries, but it was his work off the ball at both ends of the park which put had him leading the pack.

Ultimately, a complete team effort from the Maroons would never have been possible without the performances of the entire group in the middle, with Collins backing up a strong Game 1 performance where he outleaped club teammate James Tedesco to confirm the victory.

The man of the match award for Collins came after he was a surprising late demotion to the bench for Queensland, with Thomas Flegler instead preferred to start.

Collins stint on the park, on either side of the halftime break, started with Queensland on the back foot, before he was able to add plenty in attack.

The Roosters' prop edged out the likes of Reece Walsh and Valentine Holmes for the award, as well as Patrick Carrigan and Reuben Cotter who were also outstanding.