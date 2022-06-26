Nathan Cleary has been announced as the Game 2 man of the match after the New South Wales Blues thumped the Queensland Maroons 44 points to 12 in Perth.

Coming into the game in a must-win position, the Blues put on an incredible second half display, scoring six back-to-back tries, with five in the second half.

Cleary was the mastermind of the performance, with the New South Wales halfback and reigning premiership winner at the Penrith Panthers scoring a double and kicking seven from seven conversions.

Both tries came off the back of Cleary's strong running game, where he ended up with 99 metres from 12 runs.

His stats line made for impressive reading by the time the game was all done and dusted, adding two try assists, two line breaks, two line break assists and three tackle breaks.

In addition to that, he led the kicking game with 444 kicking metres, and defended strongly with 18 tackles and just two missed.

Cleary was panned for his performance in Game 1, criticised for not leading the Blues when the going got tough as Queensland picked up the win in Sydney.

The dramatic turnaround in form saw Cleary return to his best, at a similar level to what he was able to produce in the first two games of last year's Origin winning performance.

Cleary will now need to take the series back to Brisbane alongside six of his Penrith teammates if the Blues are to win the decider on July 13.