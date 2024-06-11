Former NSW Blues five-eighth Matthew Johns has urged Michael Maguire and the NSW Blues to make at least three changes from Game Two of the 2024 State of Origin series.

The NSW Blues will enter the second game of the series needing to win to remain in contention for the Shield after losing last Wednesday to Queensland.

With three weeks to go to Game Two, Michael Maguire will have several selection headaches on his mind due to the availability, injuries and suspensions to several key players.

Speaking on SEN 1170 The Run Home, Matthew Johns has called Maguire to bring in the trio of Dylan Edwards at fullback, Mitchell Moses in the halves and Latrell Mitchell in the centres for the suspended Joseph Suaalii.

“(Mitchell) Moses will come in for sure. It's just whether it'll be… for Jarome or Nicho, they've got to work that out," Johns said on the program.

“Dylan Edwards in for Teddy and I think, once again for Madge there's a decision to make around Api Koroisau, if not starting at 14.

“That's about the extent of it, as we said before the tale of the tape was the fact that we went down to 12 men. Apart from that we fought and competed really hard.”

“Absolutely Latrell comes in,” he added.

The changes made by Matthew Johns will see James Tedesco and Nicho Hynes exit the team alongside Suaalii.

Game Two of the 2024 State of Origin series will take place in Melbourne on June 26.