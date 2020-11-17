Queensland coach Wayne Bennet has made drastic changes to his 17-man side ahead of the series decider at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday, per The Daily Telegraph.

Teenage winger Xavier Coates has been ruled out of the contest after sustaining a groin injury, with Edrick Lee set to make his debut on the wing.

Corey Allan will also represent the Maroons for the first time, taking on the No.1 jersey as Valentine Holmes is moved out wide to combat Blues star Josh Addo-Carr.

Bennett backed Allen to take on the role in the must-win clash.

“It’s obviously a big test, he answered all that with us in the last two years at Souths,” he said.

“He was on the wing and handled it well, then he came into fullback when Latrell (Mitchell) got injured and he did a good job there.

“He has got his confidence and he is as good an option as we have got with all the injuries. I am confident in Corey.”

Brenko Lee is set to be the third starting debutant under Bennett, lining up at left centre as Kurt Capewell shifts to the left-edge back row.

Felise Kaufusi has been moved to the other side of the field, with Jaydn Su’A dropped to the bench and Dunamis Lui out of Bennett’s 17-man side.

Harry Grant will be eyeing a debut from the bench, sitting alongside Su’A, Jai Arrow and Lindsay Collins.

Bennett revealed his excitement to use Grant from the pine when needed.

“He is a bit like Corey Allan, they get an opportunity and Harry has shown like Corey he can match at club level so I am sure he will match it out here tomorrow night,” Bennett said.

“He has that type of breeding in him, he is a tearaway guy, he tries hard, I like the qualities I see in him.”