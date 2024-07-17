New South Wales Blues fullback Dylan Edwards has been named man of the match in Game 3 of the 2024 State of Origin series.

In what was the Blues' first decider victory in their last seven attempts in Brisbane, the game remained square for much of the first half, and after 60 minutes, it had only advanced to 4-2 as Valentine Holmes kicked two penalty goals, and Zac Lomax kicked one.

A packed field for the award given the tight nature of the game ultimately saw the judging panel hand Edwards the man of the match award.

The star Penrith Panthers' fullback was safe in defence for the Blues, but also ran the ball incredibly strongly throughout the game.

By the time it was all said and done at Suncorp Stadium, Edwards had run an incredible 242 metres from 27 carries, with 56 of those metres coming post contact.

He wasn't involved in the Blues' try-scoring directly, but a hand during the lead up to each of their late tries.

New South Wales took a 14-4 victory over the Maroons in Game 3.