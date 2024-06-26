The Queensland Maroons will be forced to play a deciding State of Origin match after failing to get the job done during Game 2 of the 2024 State of Origin series.

In a game that was over by halftime, here is how their players rated.

1. Reece Walsh - 4/10

A mixed night for Walsh, as it was at best for most of the Queenslanders. Not a lot he could do in the first half without the ball but wasn't afraid to take some hard runs and get involved. A kick off out on the full didn't help the Maroons.

2. Xavier Coates - 2.5

Defensively, Coates was awful. Tries were easy to find for the Blues, with the winger out of position over and over again. Poor in the air once or twice as well which is uncharacteristic at best, while his runs provided very little for the Maroons.

3. Valentine Holmes - 3

Holmes was absolutely dominated by Latrell Mitchell throughout the contest at both ends of the park. Salvaged a little bit during the second half, but not enough for a score any higher than this.

4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow - 5

The Hammer spent a large chunk of the first half on the sidelines for the Maroons as he battled a shoulder or pectoral muscle concern. Came back in the second half, scored a try and was one of the Maroons' best with his ball-running.

5. Murray Taulagi - 5.5

Taulagi was among the Maroons' best. The only Queenslander in the back seven to crack 150 metres, making them from just 13 runs. He had a try assist and three tackle busts.

6. Tom Dearden - 3.5

Dearden tries hard, having plenty of touches and runs of the football, but struggled to have the impact he did during Game 1. Won't be in danger of losing his spot, but needs to be a lot better in Brisbane.

7. Daly Cherry-Evans - 4

A mixed night for Daly Cherry-Evans, who was man of the match last time out in Sydney. His kicking game was solid at times, but also poor at others. Still, solid enough in the second half after struggling defensively during the first.

8. Reuben Cotter - 5

Solid enough performance from Cotter, although was physically dominated by a Blues' side who went for the kill from the opening minutes and didn't let up. Will, like his teammantes, need to improve in Brisbane.

9. Ben Hunt - 3

Hunt was barely seen throughout the game. Only had one run of the football after dominating in that aspect during the series opener, but also hard to suggest he should have done a lot more without his side being on the front foot at any stage.

10. Lindsay Collins - 4.5

Another Queensland forward who was physically dominated. Only made 79 metres from 8 carries which, for a starting prop, simply isn't good enough. He is better than he showed tonight though.

11. Jaydn Su'A - 3

Su'A was very poor for the Maroons. He cracked 100 metres, but the stats are in some ways telling a lie with only a single tackle break, no real line bending runs and a silly error as the Blues ran away with things. Also missed three tackled.

12. Jeremiah Nanai - 4

Another Queenslander who simply went missing. Scored a try to get the Maroons off the mark in the second half, but up until that point had barely been seen throughout the contest. Given the performances of Nanai and Su'A, there is a real argument for David Fifita to play the decider.

13. Patrick Carrigan - 6

Probably Queensland's best. Spent ten minutes in the sin bin for that little bit of ridiculousness shortly after halftime, but other than that, worked his tail off. 37 tackles, only a single miss, and 153 metres from 16 carries. He is yet to play a bad game in a Maroon jersey.

14. Harry Grant - 4

A second quiet Origin game in a row for Grant. After struggling during Game 1 against 2, he was almost non-existent in Game 2 against 13. Struggled to win the ruck, his service wasn't great and defensively not perfect either.

15. Moeaki Fotuaika - 5.5

Just about what you have come to expect from the Titans' star prop. 73 metres from 7 carries, never stopped trying at either end of the park and will retain his spot for Brisbane.

16. Felise Kaufusi - 4

Kaufusi only managed 11 minutes of game time in his recall to the Origin side. Pretty hard to do much wrong in that time, but added a little bit to a massively depleted Queensland side. Queensland need another middle forward on the bench in Game 3.

17. Kurt Capewell - 4

Had to spend some time at centre, and for what it's worth, Capewell didn't miss a tackle during his time on the park. The Maroons would love to have Selwyn Cobbo back for the decider though.