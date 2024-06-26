In a surprise to absolutely nobody, star New South Wales Blues halfback Mitchell Moses has been named man of the match in Game 2 of the 2024 State of Origin series.

Moses was in everything as the Blues took a 34-0 lead into the halftime break - the biggest first half in the history of State of Origin.

The Blues wound up taking the game out 38 points to 18 with a slower second half, but Moses was still among the Blues' best at both ends of the park.

His kicking game was close to flawless throughout the contest, and set the platform for the Blues to run away with the game.

He was directly responsible for four Blues' tries, setting up Liam Martin, Zac Lomax and Brian To'o during the first half, while he also had eight runs of the ball and kicked for 318 metres.

His combination with Jarome Luai in the Blues' halves was fantastic, with New South Wales on top of the game early and never letting up.

Moses, who wasn't available for selection in Game 1 with a foot injury, came into the side for Game 2 to replace Nicho Hynes and now, fitness pending, seems a sure thing to be selected for a live decider in Brisbane which will be played on Wednesday, July 17.