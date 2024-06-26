The New South Wales Blues have run riot in an incredible first half to take a staggering 34-point lead into the sheds at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Game 2 of the 2024 State of Origin series against the Queensland Maroons.

The Blues have dominated the first 40 minutes of the game, controlling possession and territory against a Maroons side who have had little in the way of defensive intensity.

The first try came just ten minutes into the contest to Liam Martin off a short ball from Mitchell Moses, and with it went all of Queensland's resolve that had been somewhat apparent while on the back foot during the opening exchanges.

Brian To'o would score again just seven minutes later, before Zac Lomax scored with a great leaping effort to latch onto a pin point Mitchell Moses kick to the corner.

To'o would cross again for the Blues' fourth try just minutes later as the Blues continued to stay on the front foot.

The Maroons, who barely touched the ball during the onslaught, would find themselves down even further when Latrell Mitchell crossed for the fifth try in the 32nd minute through Latrell Mitchell.

Yet another try would see New South Wales cross the 30-point barrier in the final minute of the first half, with a fatigued Queensland side unable to stop space for Lomax who dove over in the corner.

Queensland were shut out of the game by a staggering kicking game from Moses, as well as the dominance of the Blues' forwards which was led by Payne Haas and Cameron Murray, whose return was felt strongly by the Blues after losing Game 1 of the series in Sydney.

The largest winning margin in State of Origin history is 46 points when the Maroons won 52 points to 6 against the Blues during the 2015 series, while it also goes down as the biggest first half in the history of State of Origin.

Halftime game summary

New South Wales Blues 34 (Tries: Liam Martin, Brian To'o [2], Zac Lomax [2], Latrell Mitchell; Conversions: Zac Lomax 5/6) lead Queensland Maroons 0