New South Wales Blues' second-rower Liam Martin has crossed for the first try of Game 2 in the 2024 State of Origin series.

A superb start to the game for the Blues saw them finally break through the Maroons after just over ten minutes of play, with Cameron Murray and Mitchell Moses both involved in the lead up before a late short ball in the line sent Martin, who used a change of direction, through a yawning hole to score.

The Blues were all over the Maroons in the opening exchanges of the game, with a penalty and multiple set restarts seeing them dominate possession and territory.

Zac Lomax was able to step up and kick the conversion for the Blues, handing them an early 6-0 lead.