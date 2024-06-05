The Queensland Maroons have taken a 28-point win against a 12-man New South Wales Blues outfit in the series opener.

Inflating the scoreboard late in the contest, the Maroons were at times well below their best in the Origin win at Accor Stadium.

Here is how each player rated during the series-opener.

1. Reece Walsh - N/A/10

Unfortunately, Reece Walsh was rubbed out of the game in just the seventh minute of action after being hit in a high shot which saw Joseph Suaalii sent off.

With only one run of the football, it's impossible to grade him.

2. Xavier Coates - 8

A very strong performance from the lanky winger. Coates was busy with the ball in hand, running the ball more than 20 times and cracking 200 metres.

Wingers doing the hard yards is a game-breaker in Origin, and Coates was the man for Queensland.

3. Valentine Holmes - 6

Holmes didn't get a chance to do much throughout the course of the game, but was still solid enough with the ball in hand. Denied a try in the second half by the bunker as well.

Hard to remember Holmes ever having a properly bad game for Queensland.

4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow - 9

Was likely one of the players under consideration for man of the match honours. The Hammer was forced to shuffle to fullback early in the contest and never let up for the Queenslanders.

Came away with a hat-trick, completing it with a late try, but was in everything as he approached the 200-metre barrier.

5. Murray Taulagi - 6.5

Strong on both sides of the ball, the North Queensland winger justified his selection with 12 metres, a couple of try assists and plenty of strong moments in defence.

Like Coates, did a stack of work getting out of his own end.

6. Tom Dearden - 8

Looked among the Maroons' most dangerous in attack throughout the contest. The North Queensland star, replacing the injured Cameron Munster, looked like he was going to slice through the Blues' 12-man defence time and time again.

7. Daly Cherry-Evans - 9

Queensland's attack was clunky at times even with a man advantage, but the blame certainly can't be put on Cherry-Evans. Kicked an excellent 40/20, had a hand in other tries and led the Maroons around the park and barely put a foot wrong all night.

Superb perforance from the veteran who will hope to lead the Maroons to a third straight series in three weeks time.

8. Reuben Cotter - 6

Maybe the quietest game of his Origin career to date. Cotter only wound up with 9 runs for 77 metres, but that doesn't mean he wasn't solid for the men from north of the Tweed.

As always, rock solid in defence.

9. Ben Hunt - 8

Hunt had limited touches, but with only three runs of the ball, he scored a double. Explosive in both of those, provided good service during the tough early exchanges of the game and took the sting out of the game for Harry Grant.

10. Lindsay Collins - 7.5

The Roosters' star prop did a job and a half for the Maroons. A shade under 140 metres from just 12 runs, and everytime he had the ball, he looked a threat while also holding his own in defence.

11. Jaydn Su'A - 6.5

A couple of mistakes in attack from Su'A, and limited influence with the ball in hand, but that's where the negatives stop for the recalled Maroon.

His defence was outstanding throughout the contest. Made an enormous difference.

12. Jeremiah Nanai - 7.5

A strong effort from Nanai. You'd normally sit here ranting and raving about his attack, but it was his defence which shone in the series opener.

To go with that, he almost had a try to his name.

13. Patrick Carrigan - 8.5

One of Queensland's best. Carrigan had the same go forward attitude all night as he seems to in every game he plays. Made well north of 150 metres, added plenty to the attack and did more than his job in defence once again.

A walk up starter in every game for the Maroons.

14. Harry Grant - 6

Strong as always. Grant made an early error contributing to some of Queensland's clunkiness, but then found his groove. Good service, strong defence. An all-round solid performance.

15. Moeaki Fotuaika - 5.5

Not a great deal of impact from Fotuaika, but still had some solid touches and like the rest of his teammates, defended well. Will no doubt keep his spot for Game 2.

16. J'maine Hopgood - 5

Like Fotuaika, had somewhat limited impact on the game. Hopgood, in his Origin debut, certainly got some air time after being cut in half by Liam Martin in an exceptional tackle though.

17. Selwyn Cobbo - 8

There was plenty of doubt around what sort of role Cobbo would play coming into the game, but he was outstanding once he was put on at centre. Finished with almost 150 metres.

18. Felise Kaufusi -

Kaufusi was activated into the game as 18th man after Walsh was ruled out of the game and played limited minutes through the second half. A couple of good runs and did as much as could have been expected of him given the circumstances.