The New South Wales Blues have come up well short after a brave performance with 12 men for almost the entirety of the 2024 State of Origin opener.

Joseph Suaalii's send off left the Blues reeling, but the final scoreboard - 38 points to 10 - was potentially unjustified after their second half effort.

Here is how each player rated.

1. James Tedesco - 7/10

Called in last-minute to replace Dylan Edwards, Tedesco was back to his magical best in the Origin arena and will give Michael Maguire a selection headache for Game 2. Carried the ball strong every time, ending with 170 running metres and a try. Unfortunately, he couldn't do much in defence after being put in several two-on-one situations.

2. Brian To'o - 5.5/10

A surprisingly quiet night for Brian To'o as Queensland targeted the other side of the field. Ran for 184 metres throughout the game and was only tested by the Maroons high-ball a couple of times.

3. Stephen Crichton - 7/10

Moved sides through the night but had a great defensive showing on both edges of the field. Nearly scored a try of his own in the second half getting past multiple opposing defenders.

4. Joseph Suaalii - 0/10

Joseph Suualli's night - and probably Origin career - came to a close after less than ten minutes on the field. Set to depart for rugby union next season, he was given his marching orders following a high-shot on Reece Walsh.

5. Zac Lomax - 7.5/10

Lomax struggled to get going in the first half of the match but was one of the state's best in the second half. He finished the game with the most running metres for NSW - 207 metres - and even crossed for a try after an incredible aerial take from a Nicho Hynes punt.

6. Jarome Luai - 6/10

Set up the Blues first try with a nicley-placed grubber kick and threated in attack but strugulled to remain consistent throughout the entire 80 minutes. Likely to keep his spot in the team but has yet to rise to the occasion on the big stage.

7. Nicho Hynes - 5/10

A fairly average performance from Hynes. Hard to do a lot with 12 players on the park, but the Blues had enough of the ascendacy in the second half, particularly early, for Hynes to create more. Fifth tackle options were poor and his spot for Game 2 must be in doubt.

8. Jake Trbojevic (c) - 4/10

The new NSW Blues captain only played 25 minutes before spending most of the match on the interchange bench. Returned with four minutes remaining in the match but failed to make a difference.

9. Reece Robson - 6.5/10

Brought into the team ahead of Apisai Koroisau, Robson had an incredibly consistent 80 minutes of football, which saw him make a game-high 48 tackles and produced a try-saving tackle on Cowboys teammate Jeremiah Nanai. It will be interesting to see if Maguire goes for a one-two-punch combination in Game 2.

10. Payne Haas - 7/10

Payne Haas had some game-breaking moments in the match, such as producing a some brilliant tackles and taking some better than average runs. Tried his guts out for the Blues in trying circumstances.

11. Liam Martin - 5.5/10

Will have a monster tackle on J'maine Hopgood played over and over again, but will be hoping a soft miss in the next set that led to a try won't be. Mixed night for Martin, but he seems to be a coaches favourite and is likely in little doubt to play Game 2.

12. Angus Crichton - 5/10

It was hard to ping too much of the issue here on Crichton, but defending in the centres, he was caught out plenty. Again, not his fault Michael Maguire didn't pick a bench back, but he was the fall guy. Did finish with 164 metres which saved his night.

13. Cameron McInnes - 6/10

Just a typically solid performance from McInnes. Nothing special, nothing flashy, but ran the ball hard, tackled hard and can take plenty out of his Origin debut.

14. Isaah Yeo - 5.5/10

Not a bad performance from Yeo, but not a great one either. Run of the mill, which, at Origin level, has unfortunately just become the expected of Yeo. An excellent club player, but he will continue to have questions asked over his suitability for representative rugby league. Threw the intercept which led to a Queensland try late on which all but sealed the deal as well.

15. Haumole Olakau'atu - 4.5/10

Olakau'atu was forced to play in the middle for a portion of Game 1. Limited for minutes, he ran the ball hard and added a bit to the Blues. Should keep his spot for Game 2.

16. Spencer Leniu - 8/10

While many criticised his selection into the team, he proved that he is made for the State of Origin arena. The forward looked explosive every time he got his hands on the ball and took it to QLD with multiple blistering runs. He also proved that he is an automatic selection for Game 2.

17. Hudson Young - 2/10

Introduced late in the game at the 55th minute mark, he had just two runs of the football. Hard to understand what the plan was for Young or why he wasn't introduced earlier.