Queensland Maroons' star Ben Hunt has crashed over for the first try of the 2024 State of Origin series after some expansive play from the visitors in just the fifth minute of the game.

The Queenslanders, who had just defended out a set on their own line after a soft penalty was awarded to the home side for a dangerous throw, put on their own attack down the right-hand side.

A fantastic run from Jeremiah Nanai would set things up to within 20 metres of the line, before state captain Daly Cherry-Evans would go from dummy half, beating the defenders in the front line.

Cover defence would get to Cherry-Evans, but he threw the ball out of the tackle to Ben Hunt who dove over for the fourth Origin try of his career.

Queensland centre Valentine Holmes would step up to convert the try, with the visitors taking a 6-0 lead early on in the contest.