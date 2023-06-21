The Queensland Maroons have won the 2023 State of Origin series in straight sets on the back of a dominant performance at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The Maroons, despite having next to none of the possession in the first half, defended incredibly against a Blues side who couldn't find a way through.

Ultimately, the Blues, who played Damien Cook in the centres after Tom Trbojevic was taken from the ground with a torn pectoral muscle in the third minute of the game, couldn't score in the first half, witha pair of controversial tries recorded for the Maroons.

First, it was Valentine Holmes who scored on a bunker overrule despite never appearing to ground the ball, before Murray Taulagi scored in the 33rd minute despite seemingly a forward pass in the lead up.

The Blues bombed opportuity after opportunity, with the ball hitting the ground time and time again on the back of a poor kicking game.

On the back of a 10-0 lead at halftime, there was no controversy in the second half as the Maroons ran away with the game.

Valentine Holmes would score just minutes after halftime, before Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow added his name to the scoresheet in the 50th minute to put the Blues further behind.

A try to Damien Cook on the back of a burst of speed would give the Blues a brief flicker of hope, but tries for Xavier Coates and Jeremiah Nanai - who scored after Damien Cook was taken out in mid air by teammate Josh Addo-Carr - would see the Maroons skip away with a more than convincing victory.

A late flare up between the two teams would see Addo-Carr sin binned for throwing a punch with just seconds to go. The same incident saw Reece Walsh and Jarome Luai both sent off for head butting, before the game fizzled out with the Maroons winning the series in straight sets.

It means Billy Slater has won the first two series of his Origin coaching career, while Brad Fittler's future hangs in the balance.

The dead rubber will be played in Sydney on July 12.

Match summary

Queensland Maroons 32 (Tries: Valentine Holmes, Murray Taulagi, Valentine Holmes, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Xaiver Coates, Jeremiah Nanai; Goals: Valentine Holmes 4/6) defeat New South Wales Blues 6 (Try: Damien Cook; Goal: Stephen Crichton 1/1)