Leichhardt Oval, the spiritual home of the Wests Tigers, is reportedly set to be upgraded by the New South Wales State government.

The ground - which is one of the Tigers' multiple home grounds, but is the spiritual home of the Balmain Tigers - has been long left neglected by the state government.

While dollars have been poured into the Sydney Football Stadium, which is in the final stages of a complete knockdown, rebuild job, the Parramatta Eels have (alongside the Western Sydney Wanderers and city of Parramatta) been granted a new stadium, while the Penrith Panthers are about to have a new stadium as well.

Other stadiums have also been speculated to receive upgrade dollars, with Leichhardt being a heavy part of that discussion in an attempt to keep the famous old ground - often referred to as the eighth wonder of the world - in working order.

Now Inner West Mayor Darcy Byrne has suggested on Twitter that the council, and venue, are on the verge of victory to receive the funding needed.

I'm hearing rumours that we are on the verge of victory in our long fight to save Leichhardt Oval. I hear that the NSW Government will finally make a significant investment in upgrading the famous ground 🐅🤞🏼

No official announcement has yet been made by the New South Wales state government at this stage, however, the news will come as a much needed shot in the arm for the Tigers, who could hope to play more games at Leichhardt per year on the back of an upgrade.

The club have split their time between multiple grounds over the past couple of years, with this year's fixture seeing four games at CommBank Stadium in Parramatta, three at Campbelltown Sports Stadium, three at Leichhardt Oval, and one at Tamworth and another in Brisbane for Magic Round.

Only six games being played at the club's spiritual venues has been a bugbear of fans, who wanted to see more football played at Leichhardt and Campbelltown.

It's unclear if the upgrade would alter the agreement immediately, however, it has been suggested previously the club could have as many as five of their 12 games at each of the venues.