The starting teams for the 2024 All Stars matches have been confirmed, with the Indigenous Australian team to clash with the New Zealand Maori team in both men's and women's matches once again.
The men's game is headlined by Josh Addo-Carr, Nicho Hynes, Latrell Mitchell and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow for the Indigenous outfit, while the Maori side is headlined by the likes of Jahrome Hughes, Briton Nikora, Joseph Tapine, Brandon Smith and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, with Adam Blair taking over as head coach.
Tamika Upton will be the star of the show for the women's Indigenous outfit, while Raecene McGregor and Kennedy Cherrington lead the Maori side into the contest.
Both games will be played on Friday, February 16 in Townsville at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, with the women's game kicking off at 5:50pm (AEDT) and the men's at 8:10pm (AEDT).
Indigenous All Stars vs Maori All Stars
Indigenous All Stars
1. Latrell Mitchell (South Sydney Rabbitohs)
2. Josh Addo-Carr (Canterbury Bulldogs)
3. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (The Dolphins)
4. Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane Broncos)
5. Alofiana Khan-Pereira (Gold Coast Titans)
6. Braydon Trindall (Cronulla Sharks)
7. Nicho Hynes (Cronulla Sharks)
8. Shaquai Mitchell (South Sydney Rabbitohs)
9. Kierran Moseley (Norths Devils)
10. Josh Kerr (The Dolphins)
11. Adam Elliott (Newcastle Knights)
12. Josh Curran (Canterbury Bulldogs)
13. J'maine Hopgood (Parramatta Eels)
Interchange
14. Bailey Butler (Central Queensland Capras)
15. Brian Kelly (Gold Coast Titans)
16. Hohepa Puru (Canberra Raiders)
17. Bailey Biondi-Odo (Canterbury Bulldogs)
Reserves
18. Zac Fulton (Manly Sea Eagles)
19. Jordan Grant (Penrith Panthers)
20. Kyle Laybutt (North Queensland Cowboys)
Maori All Stars
1. Jesse Arthars (Brisbane Broncos)
2. Jojo Fifita (Gold Coast Titans)
3. Dane Gagai (Newcastle Knights)
4. Matthew Timoko (Canberra Raiders)
5. Adam Pompey (New Zealand Warriors)
6. Kodi Nikorima (The Dolphins)
7. Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne Storm)
8. Royce Hunt (Cronulla Sharks)
9. Brandon Smith (Sydney Roosters)
10. Leo Thompson (Newcastle Knights)
11. Briton Nikora (Cronulla Sharks)
12. Kenneath Bromwich (The Dolphins)
13. Joseph Tapine (Canberra Raiders)
Interchange
14. Jazz Tevaga (New Zealand Warriors)
15. Trey Mooney (Canberra Raiders)
16. Xavier Willison (Brisbane Broncos)
17. Dylan Walker (New Zealand Warriors)
Reserves
18. Te Maire Martin (New Zealand Warriors)
19. Jack Howarth (Melbourne Storm)
20. Keenan Palasia (Gold Coast Titans)