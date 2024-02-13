The starting teams for the 2024 All Stars matches have been confirmed, with the Indigenous Australian team to clash with the New Zealand Maori team in both men's and women's matches once again.

The men's game is headlined by Josh Addo-Carr, Nicho Hynes, Latrell Mitchell and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow for the Indigenous outfit, while the Maori side is headlined by the likes of Jahrome Hughes, Briton Nikora, Joseph Tapine, Brandon Smith and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, with Adam Blair taking over as head coach.

Tamika Upton will be the star of the show for the women's Indigenous outfit, while Raecene McGregor and Kennedy Cherrington lead the Maori side into the contest.

Both games will be played on Friday, February 16 in Townsville at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, with the women's game kicking off at 5:50pm (AEDT) and the men's at 8:10pm (AEDT).