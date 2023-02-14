Manly youngster Josh Schuster is confident he can emerge as a key player in the halves alongside Daly Cherry-Evans this season.

Heading into the 2023 season with a new position under his belt, Schuster is relishing the opportunity to wear the converted number six jersey.

The departure of Kieran Foran in the off-season has allowed Schuster to move from the back row into the starting five-eighth position.

"I'm hungrier than ever to show what Josh Schuster is really about," he said to seaeagles.com.au.

Debuting in 2020, Schuster has struggled with injuries only playing 35 games in three seasons. Not only have the injuries taken a physical toll on his body but it also has been mentally challenging for the youngster.

His extended time on the sidelines meant he failed to cement his spot in the starting team, normally coming off the interchange bench during the second half of 2022.

Working hard this off-season, Schuster dropped 15kg to get in prime shape. Schuster recounted running countless hours up and down hills on the Northern Beaches.

The former back-rower is looking forward to building a partnership with Daly Cherry-Evans in the middle of the field.

Cherry-Evans is one of the top halves in the competition and currently represents Queensland and Australia.

"It's been going really well, actually. I've only played one game with ‘Chez' in the halves since my debut," he said.

"The combinations are coming along. I've learnt so much from Daly. He is the ultimate professional.

"Just the way he carries himself on and off the field. It's definitely something that a young guy like me can look up to. I feel like it's the start of something special."