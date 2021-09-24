South Sydney Rabbitohs star Cody Walker has spoken of his desire to finish his career at Redfern.

While Wayne Bennett will make his exit at the end of the season, and so too halves partner Adam Reynolds, Walker has no intentions of leaving.

The exits of Bennett, who is currently unsigned but heavily linked with the NRL's expansion franchise - either the Redcliffe Dolphins, Brisbane Jets or Brisbane Firehawks - and Reynolds, who has signed a new contract with the Brisbane Broncos, will leave Walker as one of the most experienced players at the club.

Joining Bennett and Reynolds out the door at Redfern is Queensland Origin centre Dane Gagai, with Jason Demetriou set to take over the coaching.

Walker has had a phenomenal season, going past 30 try assists and breaking all sorts of records on the way as South Sydney's left edge became one of the most feared attacking weapons in the competition.

CODY WALKER

Five-eighth Rabbitohs 2021 SEASON AVG 1.4

Try Assists 0.6

Tries 110.7

Kick Metres

RELATED: Full preview - South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Manly Sea Eagles

The star 31-year-old has told The Daily Telegraph that he wants to finish his career at Redfern, and that he has years left thanks to a late NRL debut.

“Because I came into the NRL at 26, I didn’t have the bash-and-barge of first grade since the age of 18. My body is still in good shape," Walker said.

“I absolutely love the club, I love everything about the place and my kids love the club so I can’t see why I wouldn’t stay.

“You never know what the future can hold, but I can’t see myself playing for another club.

“It would be nice to finish my career here.”

Speculation surrounding Walker's future contract and potential destination has been heating up, with some suggesting he could be worth up to $1 million once his current deal expires at the end of 2022. He is currently on a figure reported to be around $650,000.

With Reynolds and Gagai departing, as well as a focus on youth with the likes of Blake Taafe and Lachlan Ilias in the system, the Rabbitohs should have the cash to splash on Walker, who will be one of the senior members next season.

The explosive half however will undoubtedly have negotiations with the Rabbitohs over the length of the contract, given South Sydney have previously expressed an unwillingness to offer long-term contracts to older players, such as Reynolds who was squeezed out of the club because of it.