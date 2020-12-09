Titans centre Brian Kelly has signed an extension with the club that will tie him to the Gold Coast until the end of 2023.

The Titans announced the new deal for the 24-year old in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

Kelly was one of the most improved players in the NRL in 2020 under Justin Holbrook, claiming the Paul Broughton Medal as the club’s best and fairest.

Holbrook was full of praise for Kelly and excited to see him extend his tenure on the Gold Coast.

“I think it is fantastic news for our club that Brian Kelly is going to continue his career here,” Holbrook told titans.com.au.

“It’s great having a young player that grew up in Northern New South Wales, in Ballina.

“It means a lot to him to stay at this club and it means a lot to us to keep him here.

“He’s shown in particular last season what a strike centre he is, one of the best in the competition, and I think it is just awesome for myself that BK is staying here and it is great news for all of our fans.”

Kelly was keen to build off his breakout 2020 campaign.

“I think Justin and my relationship is building and he just wants the best for me,” Kelly said.

“I get along with him really well and having the new (high performance) staff there as well, I believe they are going to get the best out of me and I can’t wait (for 2021).”

Kelly played 16 games in 2020, scoring six tries.

In total he has made 86 NRL appearances since making his first-grade debut in 2017, originally playing for Manly before joining the Gold Coast in 2019.