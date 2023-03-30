The Cronulla Sharks have confirmed the re-signing of star winger Sione Katoa.

The outside back was off-contract at the end of this season, but instead of entertaining a move away from the Shire, has elected to re-sign with the club on a three-year deal.

The new contract will see him remain as part of Craig Fitzgibbon's squad until at least the end of 2026.

It's a reward for fantastic performances, with Katoa becoming a permanent fixture in the Sharks' squad on the back of vast improvement to his game at both ends of the park in recent seasons.

Katoa has played 68 games in the NRL since his debut with the Sharks in 2018, but has come into his own since 2020, when he played all but one game.

He has played a combined 29 games over the last two years, but in his last 52 NRL games, he has scored 41 tries, handing him one of the most impressive strike rates in the competition.

Katoa said he loves being a Shark.

“I love being a member of this team and to be representing this club and I'm excited to have been able to extend my time here for another three years with this new contract,” Katoa said in a club statement.

“I believe we are building something special here at the Sharks under Fitzy and the coaching staff and I'm really looking forward to playing my part not only this season but also in the years to come.”

Katoa's signature means the Sharks have now locked up four parts of their starting back five, with Jesse Ramien, Siosifa Talakai and opposite winger Ronaldo Mulitalo all locking up their futures.

Talented young gun Sam Stonestreet has also re-signed.

The only player in the back five not re-signed is William Kennedy, while Nicho Hynes is also believed to be on the verge of locking up his long-term future at the club, with the Sharks set to head into the coming seasons with staggering consistency and stability.