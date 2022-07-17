Star Sydney Roosters lock forward Victor Radley has confirmed he is set to turn his back on a future State of Origin jumper and the chance to play for Australia to represent England.

While players can jump between Tier 2 and Tier 1 nations under the current international rugby league eligibility rules, players may not switch between nations of the same tier.

England and Australia are both Tier 1 nations, with players also barred from playing State of Origin if they commit to a Tier 1 nation.

Radley, who was included in the NSW Blues squad for Game 2 of the recent State of Origin series, although didn't make it onto the field, hadn't decided who he wants to represent at the time, with the star able to represent both Australia and England.

Radley's father was born in England, leaving him with a difficult decision, particularly given how close he appears to an Origin jersey, included in Brad Fittler's 22-man squad despite not playing a minute in the lead-up to the game due to injury.

However, he told AAP that he has always wanted to represent England.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” he said.

“I’ve always wanted to play for England for my old man. Everybody wants to do the right thing by their dad, don’t they?

“Dad’s proud of where he’s from, proud of his family, proud of supporting Sheffield Wednesday.

“This was a gut feeling that it’s what I want to do – and with the World Cup coming up in England at the end of this year, it was now or never.

“If I ended up sitting there watching the World Cup and knowing I could have been playing for England – that wouldn’t have felt good.”

England coach Shaun Wane has previously stated he would be happy to select players who are eligible for England even if not born in the country or playing in the Super League, and Radley would fit the bill perfectly for England, given the nation's need to replace 25-Test star Sean O'Loughlin and Sam Burgess, who filled the role at the 2017 World Cup, when England made the final against Australia.

The World Cup will commence in October.