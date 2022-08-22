The South Sydney Rabbitohs have made it clear that they want all of Damien Cook, Latrell Mitchell and Cody Walker to extend their time at Redfern beyond the end of the 2023 season.

All three have previously spoken out about their love of the club and desire to continue to playing for the Rabbitohs, however, new reports suggest Mitchell and Walker are both holding back on signing their extensions.

The club have made all three players lucrative, long-term deals, with Cook said to have virtually already agreed to his through to the end of 2025 - a contract that would be the final of his career.

It's understood the contract for Walker is of the same duration, and that the veteran would also be likely to hang up the boots at the end of the 2025 season alongside Cook.

Mitchell, who is far younger than his star teammates, has been tabled what is believed to have been a three-year deal to remain at Redfern in Jason Demetriou's side, who are in a fight to make this year's top eight.

Rugby league reporter Ben Dobbin has suggested that Wayne Bennett - who will coach the Dolphins in their inaugural season during 2023 before continuing in the role for three seasons - is set to offer both players a deal though.

Bennett coached Mitchell and Walker at South Sydney on the way to the 2021 grand final, which the club lost to Penrith.

That is now being backed up by News Corp's James Hooper suggesting that both players have stalled in signing their current deals, unlike Cook.

“Latrell and Cody Walker are clearly joined at the hip right, they are best mates, they do everything together,” Hooper said.

“Where it gets interesting, Souths have been backgrounding people for quite a while now saying in all likelihood, Latrell and Cody will be staying at the Bunnies.

“There’s been a couple of quiet whispers kicking around for the last couple of months now that maybe, they’re just going to wait (to sign an extension with South Sydney).

“They are not saying they won’t stay... but we are getting closer to November 1.”

Both players are allowed to officially negotiate with other clubs from November 1 ahead of their respective contracts expiring at the end of 2023.