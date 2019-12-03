Star Rabbitoh Cody Walker faces an uncertain future as contract negotiations stall.

Souths put a two-year extension to the five-eighth several weeks ago for 2021-2022 and want a decision as soon as possible, but talks have not yet progressed.

It is believed that Walker’s management have indicated that the current offer worth around $650,000 a season is way below what he was after, something closer top $850,000.

“We made an offer three weeks ago and we are waiting to hear back from his manager,” Rabbitohs general manager of football Shane Richardson told The Daily Telegraph.

“We haven’t got a deadline on it yet but we’d rather know sooner rather than later.”

With the club still deliberating over its captain for 2020, Reynolds would seemingly be ruled out given the stalling over his contract talks.

Richardson was confident that Walker’s decision would not impact him playing out the final year of his deal in 2020.

“He is part of our team next year and we don’t want him going anywhere else,” Richardson said.

“We also want him as a part of our team the year after. We just have to wait and see.”

Additionally, Richardson is set to meet with Jai Arrow’s agent David Riolo in the coming days as the Souths look to attain the wantaway star.

The Rabbitohs are reportedly desperate to get Arrow and plan to make him an offer once they get a green light from the NRL for salary cap help following Sam Burgess’ medically forced retirement.