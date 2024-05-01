In just over 24 hours, the Brisbane Broncos will host the Sydney Roosters at Suncorp Stadium in an emotional rematch of their season-opener in Las Vegas.

However, before the match has begun, the Sydney Roosters have suffered a significant blow, while a Brisbane Broncos star forward remains in doubt for the match.

AAP's journalist Scott Bailey has reported that Roosters veteran Jared Waerea-Hargreaves will be absent in the clash against the Broncos due to a minor calf strain.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves OUT of Roosters clash against Broncos with a calf strain. Roosters confident it is only minor. Story on @AAPSport. #NRL — Scott Bailey (@ScottBaileyAAP) May 1, 2024

His absence will likely see either Terrell May or Naufahu Whyte called up into the starting front-row, while lock Victor Radley is set to make his way back into the team from injury - the English international is currently amongst the reserves at the time of publication.

With Waerea-Hargreaves ruled out, there are also ongoing reports that there are concerns about the availability of Payne Haas.

The NSW Blues and Kangaroos star returned to the field last weekend, but according to 10News journalist Veronica Eggleton, Haas left the game day squad to get his knee attended too.