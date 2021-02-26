Penrith Panthers star Jarome Luai has signed a three-year contract extension.

The club confirmed the livewire five-eighth’s new deal on Friday afternoon, tying him to Penrith until at least the end of the 2024 season.

Luai made 23 first-grade appearances for Penrith last year, establishing himself in the halves alongside Nathan Cleary.

The 24-year old played a key role in Penrith’s grand final run, scoring seven tries and adding 23 try assists.

He has made 40 NRL appearances in total all for the Panthers since making his first-grade debut in 2018.

Luai was thrilled to commit his future to the Panthers having come through the club’s development system.

“I feel blessed to know I’ll be at Panthers for the next four years,” Luai told penrithpanthers.com.au.



“This is my home. This is where I grew up. This is my family. Every time I pull on that jersey, I’m playing for all those things and more.

“I think it’s going to be a great season and I’m just really excited to get out there and play some footy.”

Panthers coach Ivan Cleary was proud of far Luai has come and was excited about his development moving forward.

“I first watched Jarome playing alongside Nathan (Cleary) as a 15-year-old,” Cleary said.

“He had to wait a little bit longer to cement his spot in the NRL but the natural combination those two have will be vital for our club over the coming years.

“Jarome’s value to our team is more than just his individual skills. He has an ability to connect the players around him, which is crucial to our success.

“I look forward to working with him and watching his game continue to grow in the seasons ahead.”