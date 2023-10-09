Angus Crichton's management has hit out at Rugby Australia with a suggested code switch seemingly breaking down for the star forward.

Crichton and his management had been in talks with the 15-man code's governing body over a switch to the game ahead of the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour and 2027 Rugby World Cup.

It came after Rugby Australia promised a mass poaching raid on the NRL over the course of this year as they attempt to build the game ahead of the big period ahead.

Instead, Rugby Australia have so far only been able to sign Joseph Suaalii on a reported $1.6 million per season, with the Wallabies recently crashing out of the Rugby World Cup's group stage in France.

Crichton was set to be the next having sought permission from the Roosters to exit the final year of his deal. It has been reported that the Roosters were willing to release him to rugby union, although not to another NRL club.

But then details of the deal were leaked through the media, with Crichton reportedly to be signed on a two-year deal worth $800,000 per year.

Speaking to News Corp, Crichton's manager David Rawlings said he and Crichton never leaked the figure on the deal.

“Despite the levelled accusations we can unequivocally state that we did not ‘leak' a figure as accused,” Rawlings said.

“The disclosure of the lower offer in Thursday's media just reinforces how genuine my client was to explore the option with the Force. We sought permission from the Roosters to do so.

“We proceeded in good faith. As I stated before, it is a big loss to the game and to a great club like the Western Force.”

It's believed the chance of Crichton leaving for rugby union is now all but dead and buried following the leak, with the second-rower's camp infuriated by recent events.