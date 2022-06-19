Star Bulldog Matt Burton is expected to make his Origin debut next Sunday following reports that the versatile option had been called into Brad Fittler's starting 13 to play in the centres.

After being overlooked for the series opener in Sydney earlier this month, Burton went on to further firm for a role after starring in the Dogs upset win over Parramatta in Round 14.

With Kotoni Staggs set to be dropped from Fittler's 13 for the trip across the Nullarbor, News Corp has claimed that Burton's flexibility has seen him earn the chance to fill the Broncos boots.

Burton's former Penrith teammate Stephen Crichton appears set to partner the 22-year-old after spending the vast majority of Origin I on the bench.

Crichton's chance to crack a start has come off the back of Dally M winner Jack Wighton being laid low with COVID on the eve of camp reforming.

It is not yet known whether Burton's fellow Bulldog Josh Addo-Carr can expect to make the trip west in spite of his run of five tries across the past fortnight, however, The Sydney Morning Herald has claimed that Daniel Tupou is likely to remain Fittler's preference on the edge.

Said publication has also stated that Sharks second-rower Siosifa Talakai is set to be brought in to beef up the Blues' pack.

While Fittler is yet to name his finalised squad, reports suggest that the Penrith and Sydney legend is leaning towards scrapping Eels forward Reagan Campbell-Gillard from his side.

The mustachioed forward looks unlikely to be included, irrespective of his ability to avoid suspension after he was reported for a crusher tackle on Billy Smith on Saturday night.

Api Koroisau has also been alerted to the fact that his representative freeze-out for breaching the bubble last year is over, with Jake Trbojevic also a red-hot prospect to pull on the 'Baby Blue' for the 14th time.

Though recalls and rejuvenation look to be the theme of New South Wales' second camp of the series, Fittler has already gone on record in saying that Souths star Latrell Mitchell will miss out after injury and illness have hampered his 2022 season.

“I spoke with Latrell on Thursday night — he seemed good, he was walking up and down the sideline,” Fittler told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“We didn’t really have a deep chat about his injury. He would have needed to have played (to be in contention for game two). Given how Souths have come out (about his injury), I didn’t speak to him about whether he would play.

“And given their result (against the Dragons), I didn’t go into depth with the coach or training staff about him. But he won’t be considered.”

Kick-off in the Blues' do-or-die battle is scheduled for 7:50pm (AEST) at Perth's Optus Stadium on Sunday, June 26.