On the same day that QLD government opened opened border restrictions to pave the way for rugby league’s return, two Broncos were pictured breaching the state’s lockdown laws, as reported by The Courier Mail.

Star duo Jack Bird and Darius Boyd were seen having lunch together on Friday afternoon at New Farm Park hours before Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced they would allow its three Queensland NRL teams to regularly cross the border.

However, Palaszczuk said it was dependent on players adhering to biosecurity measures, something Bird and Boyd have already breached.

“I said I was as keen as anyone else to see the NRL return and I meant it,” she said.

“The only condition was that it did not put our excellent work containing the spread of COVID-19 at risk and the Chief Health Officer advises that the NRL plan is workable.”

It comes after a turbulent week in rugby league as shamed trio Josh Addo-Carr, Latrell Mitchell and Nathan Cleary came under fire for breaching strict coronavirus social distancing laws.

Peter V’landys said the players would follow all guidelines and that there would be repercussions for those that didn’t.

“I’m sure the players realise they cannot stuff up again and the repercussions if they do.”

The Broncos told The Courier Mail that the meeting was for support and mental health warfare as Bird recently underwent reconstructive surgery on his same knee for the second time in the past 12 months.

“Darius Boyd has been meeting with Jack Bird to provide mentoring and support after Jack suffered another season-ending knee injury,” the Broncos said.

“Jack has undergone reconstructive surgery on the knee, the second time on the same knee in the past 12 months, and has been encouraged by the club to meet regularly with Darius – both as a friend, and also through Darius’ role as a mental health ambassador with the Broncos.

“That mental health role sees Darius working in our community programs in schools, with our young development players, and with the current Broncos playing group. This mental health work is over-and-above Darius’ playing contract and is endorsed by the NRL.

“Today’s meeting between Darius and Jack was a senior player providing support, advice and a kind ear to a young man who has seen his third-straight season ruined by injury.

“Darius, Jack and the Broncos would like to reinforce their absolute and ongoing support for the Queensland Government’s social isolation measures in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.”