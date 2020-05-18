Anthony Milford has confirmed he will be staying in Brisbane for the 2021 season and explained his reasoning on broncos.com.au.

Milford cited the potential for the ultimate success as one of the main reasons for opting to extend his deal.

“The reason I stayed … I love this club,” Milford wrote.

“If we can keep this current squad together, I believe we can definitely give the comp a good shake and definitely have a red-hot crack at lifting the trophy at the end of the year.

The timing of Milford’s decision allows him and the club to avoid a year of speculation and repetitive questions about the five-eight’s future.

Milford said he was glad to avoid the running commentary on his future.

“As a person, I work best when everything is simple. I have a little one due soon and I didn’t want to spend the rest of the year worrying about my future.

“When I try and complicate things, and a lot of stuff is running through my head, I’m not at my best then. My future is not on my mind now.

A Queensland local, Milford is driven by the love of his home state.

“It’s been one of my goals since I got to the Broncos (in 2015) to win a premiership. I’ve always wanted to win one for the city and the Broncos fans.

“Being born in Ipswich and raised in Brisbane, it’s all I have wanted to do.”