It's a David vs. Goliath battle out wide in the NRL Grand Final as Charlie Staines prepares to mark up against Maika Sivo in what could be his final game for the Panthers.
Staines debuted midway through the 2020 season, the dawn of Penrith's modern day dominance, bagging four tries in his maiden game in first-grade. However, the Forbes product didn't' feature in either the 2020 or 2021 decider.
Handed a spot on the right wing after rookie Taylan May succumbed to a hamstring injury, Staines is hoping that Sunday's Grand Final won't be the last time the outside back pulls on a Panthers jersey.
Currently raking in a reported $500,000 per season, Penrith have been shopping Staines around to rival clubs, desperate to free up funds for the retention of Origin stars Liam Martin, Brian To'o and Stephen Crichton.
The Wests Tigers have been touted as the most likely landing spot, a swap deal involving Staines and former Panther Tyrone Peachey floated as the two clubs attempt to find middle ground.
Contracted through to the end of next season, the fullback-turned-winger is adamant he'll be at the foot of the mountains in 2023.
"I'm contracted for next year as well and at this stage I'm a Penrith Panthers player," Staines told the AAP.
"He (Ivan Cleary) just wanted me to play some good footy at fullback (in NSW Cup) and go out and be the best player every week.
"Playing Cup has helped me and when I get that chance in first grade, I want to bring that (form) into first grade.
"I've been getting a good few games under my belt.
"I feel like I've been going OK whenever I've stepped up this year."
It's been a rough season for Staines, who's crossed the stripe just twice in 14 top-flight appearances this year, as well as missing out on a Samoan jersey for the upcoming World Cup, however he insists that isn't what his 2022 campaign has been about.
"I knew I wasn't going to score four tries every game and obviously I had a good debut," Staines said.
"This year it's been more about trying to play good footy and focus on the other things in my game and the tries will come. I didn't feel any pressure to be honest.
"Being amongst the group last year when they won was massive and this is a really good opportunity for me."
Staines will have his hands full defending an edge containing Sivo, Shaun Lane and Dylan Brown, though they're all that stands between the Forbes Ferrari and his maiden premiership ring.