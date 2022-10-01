It's a David vs. Goliath battle out wide in the NRL Grand Final as Charlie Staines prepares to mark up against Maika Sivo in what could be his final game for the Panthers.

Staines debuted midway through the 2020 season, the dawn of Penrith's modern day dominance, bagging four tries in his maiden game in first-grade. However, the Forbes product didn't' feature in either the 2020 or 2021 decider.

Handed a spot on the right wing after rookie Taylan May succumbed to a hamstring injury, Staines is hoping that Sunday's Grand Final won't be the last time the outside back pulls on a Panthers jersey.

Currently raking in a reported $500,000 per season, Penrith have been shopping Staines around to rival clubs, desperate to free up funds for the retention of Origin stars Liam Martin, Brian To'o and Stephen Crichton.

The Wests Tigers have been touted as the most likely landing spot, a swap deal involving Staines and former Panther Tyrone Peachey floated as the two clubs attempt to find middle ground.

Contracted through to the end of next season, the fullback-turned-winger is adamant he'll be at the foot of the mountains in 2023.

"I'm contracted for next year as well and at this stage I'm a Penrith Panthers player," Staines told the AAP.

"He (Ivan Cleary) just wanted me to play some good footy at fullback (in NSW Cup) and go out and be the best player every week.

"Playing Cup has helped me and when I get that chance in first grade, I want to bring that (form) into first grade.