The Brisbane Broncos are facing a more daunting task than first thought to hold onto the services of boom young gun Selwyn Cobbo beyond the end of this season, with 14 clubs, as well as the Dolphins, now believed to have registered interest.

Interest in Cobbo has gradually been picking up over the course of the season, and his excellent performances are only driving his value up.

It's believed some clubs could now be willing to pay up to $900,000 per season for Cobbo, who is off-contract at the end of next season.

The superstar in the making, who is also on the radar of Queensland coach Billy Slater and his group of selectors despite being in what is his first full season of NRL action, has until November 1 to sign with the Broncos, or else he will be able to formally receive offers from other clubs.

The Broncos have previously spoken favourably of their chances to hang onto Cobbo, although the pressure - and value they will have to pay - is now increasing with every week.

According to The Courier Mail the only clubs who have now not formally registered interest in Cobbo are the Melbourne Storm and Penrith Panthers.

What started as a likely battle between the Broncos and Dolphins has now turned into a league-wide battle for the winger, who will likely want to play at fullback in the near future.

Another starring performance on Thursday evening for the Broncos in a win over the Knights has seen Cobbo go to nine tries in eleven games this season, however, they have all come in his last five after a quiet first six rounds.

A key to Brisbane's winning streak, which now totals five, Cobbo's manager Tas Bartlett told the publication he has never seen this much interest in a client.

“I’ve managed a lot of athletes over the years but no-one has generated the amount of interest like Selwyn,” said Bartlett.

“He is generating all the attention off his own bat.

“I haven’t had to pick the phone up to create interest, all the calls are in-bound and I’ve had 14 clubs contact me to express interest in wanting to sign Selwyn.

“The interest has come over the last three to six months.

“Some clubs are going harder than others, but the interest has really picked up in the last two weeks."





It's hardly a surprise the Storm - who have Xavier Coates, Nick Meaney and young gun former rugby 7s star Will Warbrick, as well as Dean Ieremia on their roster, and the Panthers, who have Charlie Staines, Brian To'o and Taylan May - haven't reached out.

Every other club has though and it will create one of the biggest free agency feeding frenzies in recent history unless the Broncos manage to lock him down prior to November 1.