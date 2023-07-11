St Helens head coach Paul Wellens has responded to reports linking hooker Joey Lussick to a potential return to the NRL.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported earlier this week that Lusssick could head back to the Parramatta Eels for a second stint with the club.

This is due to the unknown return of Josh Hodgson, who has been sidelined with a neck injury- he is set to visit with a specialist this week to find out whether his season is over.

If Hodgson is sidelined for the remainder of the season, the club isn't sold on Brendan Hands playing the entire 80 minutes, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

This could see Lussick heading back to Parramatta due to the club's short supply of hookers at the moment. However, St Helens coach Paul Wellens addressed the reports on Tuesday.

“Not that I'm aware of,” he said when asked if the club has been approached by the Eels as of yet.

“We are obviously aware of those reports as well, and to be honest, sometimes I'm quite flattered when our players do get linked with NRL clubs because it shows that we are doing something right," Wellens added at his weekly pre-match media press conference.

“As I sit here now, Joey Lussick is a Saints player, and he is contracted until the end of 2024.”