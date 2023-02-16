St Helens head coach Paul Wellens has scoffed at the notion that his side will struggle with the heat ahead of Saturday's World Club Challenge against Penrith.

High temperatures have seen the match be moved back by 50 minutes and new rules introduced to accommodate the sweltering weather which will tip around 40 degrees.

The Bureau of Meteorology are currently expecting the mercury to rise to 38 degrees in Penrith on Saturday, although it should be cooler by the time kick-off rolls around at 6:50pm (AEDT).

For reference, Saturday's forecast in Saint Helens UK is a max of 11.

However, Wellens rejects the idea that the scorching conditions will be a disadvantage

"They seem to think we're Eskimos who live in igloos," he told AAP.

"We know they are going to be hot and humid conditions but it's the same for them as us, and we've played in those conditions in places like Perpignan and Toulouse."

Due to the weather, the NRL has introduced an additional bench spot for both sides as well as a mid-half drinks break.

The drinks break rule was put in place last time Australia hosted the Rugby League World Cup in late spring 2017 for sides playing in Darwin or North Queensland.

"Sometimes we think that the tougher the better, but I think sometimes you need protecting from yourself and that's why these rules are in place," Wellens said of the additional rules.

"The decision to move the kick-off is a sensible one. We want finals to be tough and the players to have to earn their victory, but there are also limitations to the way we want to go about doing that, so I think the sensible approach has been taken."

St Helens have been included as the 18th team in the NRL's new pre-season trial and managed a commanding win over St George Illawarra last Saturday.

If they can overcome the Panthers they will become the first Super League club to win the World Club Challenge since the Wigan Warriors beat the Sharks back in 2017.