Sydney Roosters forward Victor Radley has labelled the decision to sin bin him over an alleged high shot as "s**t".

The Roosters ran out narrow winners over the St George Illawarra Dragons by a single point, blowing a 26 points to 12 advantage they had enjoyed earlier in the game.

The Dragons had put on three tries in a ten-minute period prior to Radley being sin binned to tie the game up at 26 points a piece, however, couldn't score with Radley in the sin bin.

The shot, on Dragons' prop Michael Molo, appeared to show an initial head clash, but the slight suggestion of shoulder contact also hitting Molo high.

Speaking post-game on Fox Sports, Radley said he couldn't understand how a head clash head seen him sin binned.

"I'm all over the shop personally. I was losing my mind in the sheds there. It was a head clash. I don't know who made that decision. Shit decision. Sorry," Radley said on Fox Sports post game.

"For us to win that game, we shouldn't have been in that position but we were and [Luke] Keary nailed it in the end, then we hung on with some good defence in the end.

"I'm all over the shop. My heads gone. I'm lost"

Quizzed further with a suggestion that shoulder contact had been made, Radley refuted the claim, saying he only ever made contact with his head in an accidental manner.

"Mate, it was a head clash. It was sweat. For me to get ten in the bin for that, I don't know. I'm all over the shop right now at the end of the game," A clearly lost for words Radley said when quizzed further.

"I'm so happy we won. If we lost, I would have been even worse.

"I don't know what they see in that. It was a head clash, but whatever."

Captain James Tedesco disputed the sin bin decision with referee Adam Gee at the time, suggesting that, had it been any other player, the decision wouldn't have been made.

The match review committee will hand now any possible charge for the tackle against Radley on Wednesday morning.