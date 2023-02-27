The Penrith Panthers have copped a massive blow on the eve of the new season, with Spencer Leniu departing at the end of 2023 to join a rival team.

There were talks that Leniu would join teammate Stephen Crichton in Belmore next season, while the Roosters have snuck out of nowhere to try and snare the Samoan international from 2024.

Penrith released a statement on Monday morning confirming the news.

"Penrith Panthers can confirm Spencer Leniu will depart the club following the 2023 season to join another NRL team," the club said on penrithpanthers.com.au.

"The Panthers forward will remain with the club for the remainder of the 2023 campaign.

"Having debuted for the club in 2019, Leniu has totalled 61 NRL games for the Panthers and played a significant role in the club's back-to-back premierships.

"The 22-year-old prop has also represented Samoa on five occasions, including the World Cup final."

Penrith's CEO is saddened to see another junior depart the club, but understands Spencer's situation.

“Although it's disappointing to see a Panthers junior sign with another NRL club, we understand Spencer is a premiership winner and international player, who has received external interest,” Panthers Rugby League CEO Matt Cameron said.

"Panthers thanks Spencer for his efforts for the club and is looking forward to seeing him run out for the Panthers for the remainder of the 2023 NRL season.”

After losing Apisai Koroisau and Viliame Kikau to rivals for 2023 before the 2022 season had gotten underway, Penrith find themselves in the same situation after losing Crichton and Leniu for next year.

While Canterbury were considered early favourites, The Sydney Morning Herald have revealed that the Sydney Roosters are finalising a contract for Leniu to join the tricolours in 2024, alongside Newcastle winger Dominic Young.

Leniu's manager, Joe Nakat, says money wasn't the ultimate motivator, with a chance to play more minutes each game enticing the bench enforcer.

“Spencer has been there (Penrith) pretty much all of his life, playing with Minchinbury Jets all the way through, so he found it really hard to consider moving initially,” Nakat told The Sydney Morning Herald. “Once salary cap pressures became more obvious, he realised it was going to be hard to stay. The other fact is he wants to play more minutes. He averages under 20 minutes per game and has reached a point in his career where he is ready to compete for a starting prop position. “It's hard at a club like Penrith when they have outstanding starting props. It's a combination of how he's able to go to the next level. When he's not a starting prop, Penrith's ability to pay him market value gets harder.

“Spencer has a very positive view to the club. It was a really positive discussion with Penrith. We tried to make it work but in the end it became obvious that to fulfil his potential he had to move on.” Leniu is expected to be named on the bench tomorrow for Penrith's opening round 1 clash against the Broncos on Friday night, his final season opener as a Panther.