The Penrith Panthers have announced the re-signing of Spencer Leniu to a two-year extension with the club.

The young prop had been offered big money deals by both the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs and St George Illawarra Dragons but will stay at the foot of the mountains until the end of 2023.

“I’m humbled and blessed to extend my time at Panthers,” Leniu said on the club website.

“This club and this community has been home for me since I moved over from New Zealand ten years ago.

“I know the staff and players here will help take my game to the next level. It’s a special group of people.

“We’re determined to turn the success of last season into something more and I’m excited to be a part of it.”