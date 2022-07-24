Renowned Australian sprint coach Roger Fabri has made a big call on the title of ‘Fastest man in the NRL’ while also claiming Josh Addo-Carr has lost none of his pace since moving from Melbourne to Belmore.

According to the Telstra Tracker, Addo-Carr has only recorded the sixth-fastest speed in the NRL this year, but Fabri told the Daily Telegraph that the numbers only tell half the story.

“Those (Telstra) times don’t take the situation into consideration,” Fabri said.

“Things like whether or not they have the ball, the condition of the field and what stage of the game it was recorded (are ignored).

“But I think the biggest thing is that (Addo-Carr) just hasn’t had a run long enough for him to reach his maximum speed.

“You need at least 50 metres to reach maximum velocity, and even then it might not reached if they’re looking for an offload or changing direction.”

Though Addo-Carr’s numbers might get a boost after his massive involvement against the Titans on Sunday, Fabri is certain there’s only one NRL speedster who could touch the magical 40km/h mark.

“(Jason) Saab is no question the fastest man in the league,” said Fabri.

“He hasn’t actually had an opportunity to really open up, but this year he’s already clocked 37.4km/h. He’s perfectly built for speed.”

Fabri also said that if anyone was likely to overthrow Saab as the league’s optimal pacemaker, the challenge would come from teammate Tolutau Koula, who ran 100m in 10.58 seconds as a 17-year-old.

“(Koula) has had to put on a lot of weight to play football, so I think he would have lost speed. His body will have to get used to carrying that weight before you see him run times like that again.”