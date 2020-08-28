NRL Rd 16 - Eels v Rabbitohs
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 27: Latrell Mitchell of the Rabbitohs walks off the field after an injury during the round 16 NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Bankwest Stadium on August 27, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Souths star Latrell Mitchell is set to miss up to five months with a hamstring injury.

Th fullback suffered the injury during his side’s win over Parramatta on Thursday night.

Sydney Morning Herald reporter Sam Phillips tweeted Mitchell that Mitchell is looking at four to five months on the sidelines after rupturing the tendon.

That would rule him out of the rest of the NRL season and the State of Origin series in November.