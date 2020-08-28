Souths star Latrell Mitchell is set to miss up to five months with a hamstring injury.

Th fullback suffered the injury during his side’s win over Parramatta on Thursday night.

Sydney Morning Herald reporter Sam Phillips tweeted Mitchell that Mitchell is looking at four to five months on the sidelines after rupturing the tendon.

That would rule him out of the rest of the NRL season and the State of Origin series in November.

BREAKING 🚨 Scans on Latrell Mitchell’s injured hamstring are in. The star fullback will be out for four to five MONTHS after rupturing a tendon Story asap @smh — Sam Phillips (@samphillips06) August 28, 2020