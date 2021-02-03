South Sydney Rabbitohs prop Tevita Tatola has signed a three-year contract extension with the club until the end of the 2024 season.

Originally set to come off-contract at the end of this season, the club on Wednesday afternoon confirmed Tatola’s contract extension.

The 24-year old was thrilled to extend his tenure at Redfern.

“I’m really happy to be staying at the Rabbitohs. They gave me an opportunity to play in the NRL and I want to give back to the Club for what they’ve done for me,” Tatola told rabbitohs.com.au.

“I think we have a squad here that can do something special in the years to come so I’m glad I’ll be here until 2024 and hopefully for more years to come after that.

“I really feel at home here at Souths and I love playing in front of our Members and fans. It’s an honour to play for them and I’ll be working hard with my team mates to deliver success for them over the coming years.”

Souths Head of Football Mark Ellison said Tatola’s signature was significant following his emergence.

“Junior has really established himself as one of the up-and-coming front rowers in the game and his partnership with Thomas Burgess has been a winner for us, Ellison said.

“He is strong defensively and runs hard which is what you need from your front rowers, but we feel he can go to new levels and further develop his game to become one of the leading props in the NRL.

“We’re all really excited to know that Junior sees his future here in South Sydney and we’re looking forward to watching his continued development over the next four seasons and beyond.”

Tatola has played 72 NRL games all for South Sydney since making his first-grade debut in 2018.

He has also represented Tonga in two Test matches and the Australian Schoolboys in 2016.