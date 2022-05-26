Despite an, at times, dicey start to their 2022 campaign, South Sydney has reportedly set the ball in motion in an effort to lockdown spine members Lachlan Ilias, Cody Walker and Latrell Mitchell.

While still on contract at Redfern until the cessation of the 2023 season, the Bunnies are said to have already tabled Ilias a two-year extension, with reports suggesting the Five Dock junior and his manager, Braith Anasta, are closing in on putting pen to paper.

Though 2022 has provided more troughs than peaks for the 22-year-old's halves partner, News Corp has claimed that the Rabbitohs remain committed to Walker and are also making moves to retain the veteran before he enters the open market on November 1.

Currently set to earn within the vicinity of $1.4 million across the course of the next pair of seasons, the 32-year-old five-eighth is still seen as the perfect option to both compliment and guide Ilias by those inside Souths' four walls.

Irrespective of his latest hamstring setback, Mitchell also remains hot property at the Burrow.

Given the club's financial outlay to see the superstar travel to America in an effort to rehabilitate with tendon experts, Souths will surely be confident that their continued backing of Mitchell will be rewarded with his signature.

As it stands, the Taree-born titan is contracted to the cardinal and myrtle club until the end of the 2023 season, earning inside the ballpark of $750,000 across both this campaign and the next.

While Mitchell is still unavailable for the Rabbitohs' latest Indigenous Round clash, both Walker and Ilias have been selected to face Wests at Accor Stadium on Saturday evening.

With the taste of their 1-point loss to the Tigers in Round 7 sure to still linger in their mouths, Jason Demetriou's 5-6 side will be desperate to heap pain on Michael Maguire's men during the return fixture.

Kick-off is scheduled for 5:30pm (AEST).