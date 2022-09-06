The South Sydney Rabbitohs have received a welcome boost ahead of their sudden-death finals game with the Sydney Roosters following the news that 22-year-old half Lachlan Ilias has extended his stay in Redfern until the end of 2025.

Ilias, who won a Jersey Flegg title with the Rabbitohs in 2019, has impressed despite the weight of expectation this year, taking over the No.7 jersey from Adam Reynolds.

Though the club started slowly as they adjusted, Ilias has been sensational over the back half of the year and is likely to receive a call-up to the Greek Test side for the upcoming World Cup. He’s also one of the front-runners in the NRL’s Rookie of the Year race.

“I’m really happy to have my contract sorted out and I’m even happier to know I’ll be a long-term player with the South Sydney Rabbitohs,” Ilias said in a club statement.

“I’m really enjoying my first full season of NRL footy with the boys and coaches, and I know we have more footy to come this year and into the future.

“I’ve won the Jersey Flegg competition with Souths and I’ll be doing everything I can to help us win an NRL premiership too.

“I want to give a massive thankyou to my family, friends and the club for always being by my side and supporting me through everything.

“I love the club, the players, coaches and staff. The members and supporters are second to none, and I’m really happy to be able to play my role in the success of this club for the long term.”

It’s another piece of great news for the young half, who recently claimed the John Sattler Rookie of the Year award at the Rabbitohs’ awards night.

“(Lachlan) is as impressive off the field as he is on it,” said Rabbitohs Head of Football Mark Ellison.

“He’s learning to become a leader in a group of strong personalities, and we believe he will be one of the leading halfbacks in the competition for a long period of time.”