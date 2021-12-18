South Sydney have been forced to cancel their pre-season camp on star Latrell Mitchell's farm due to there being a positive Covid case amongst the playing group.

Star Tom Burgess has tested positive after arriving at Redfern with what was described as "flu-like symptoms". He was there to board the bus with teammates as they headed to the camp.

Embed from Getty Images

Burgess had been spending some of his off-season in Byron Bay, where there are currently 130 active cases over the last week.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Burgess returned a positive test on Saturday morning.

The rest of the squad had departed for Taree without the Englishman but quickly returned to Sydney after learning of Burgess' result.

Embed from Getty Images

Upon their return to Sydney, the entire Rabbitohs team was tested and are now awaiting their results.

Burgess' decision to arrive ready for the camp is one that could now have a severe impact on the Christmas plans of his teammates should any of them return a positive test.