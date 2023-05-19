South Sydney are reportedly very keen to re-sign assistant coach Ben Hornby should he miss out on the newly vacated head coach role at St George, per Fox Sports.

Hornby, who played 273 games for the Dragons and captained the 2010 premiership team, has been linked to the role in the wake of former coach Anthony Griffin's sacking.

The club parted ways with Griffin this week after two and a half years in the role, with the Dragons currently struggling in 16th position with just two wins on the board.

While Hornby's name has been thrown up as a possible replacement, the Souths are keen to keep him on at the club should he not make the switch.

Hornby's contract expires at the end of this year after working as an assistant coach since 2021. Prior to that, the 43-year-old worked as a development coach at the club.

Ryan Carr has taken the reins on an interim basis at the Dragons, with Jason Ryles and Dean Young also linked to the top job aside from Hornby.