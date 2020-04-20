Star Rabbitohs recruit Latrell Mitchell facing his old team was a matchup we had all been waiting for in 2020.

But when the season was grounded to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it seemed we may not get it. However, the grudge match is back on!

The NRL are set to relaunch on May 29th and will resume the season with The Rabbitohs taking on the Roosters.

The Daily Telegraph’s Phil Rothfield said that the league’s bosses are keen to have the high profile rivalry re-open the season.

“If the health authorities give us the all clear, it’s a go-er,” said Rothfield.

“The great news is that on the Friday night, they’re going to give us the game we missed in Round 3 that’ll be the Roosters versus the Rabbitohs.”

The Rabbitohs have a call to make on Mitchell after failing to impress in his first two games two games in the No. 1 jumper. However, Souths are set to stick by their prized recruit according to Rothfield.

“I can also tell our South Sydney fans that the reports out of Taree are that Latrell will return far fitter than he was for the opening two rounds,” he added.

“He’s training Taree down, he’s got a home gym set up and doing a lot of running.

“He’s had the new baby now, so his personal life is in good order.

“I think he’ll probably play fullback again, which will be a gamble.

“But him versus Tedesco, wow, I can’t wait. I reckon that’ll get a record TV rating.”