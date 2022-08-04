Rugby league is a funny game. Built on narrative and drama, the game doubles as a soap opera some days with the twists and turns, the betrayal, the storylines it exudes, but every once in a while, it manages to intertwine something special.

For the average fan, March 6th, 2016 is just another day on the calendar, just any other Sunday. However, for South Sydney fans, it was the birth of what would become the playing group's core six short years later.

They say good things come in threes, and that was undeniably the case for the Rabbitohs as three future rep stars linked their careers on the same day - but that doesn't mean they all played together.

The Rabbitohs v Roosters clashes are usually reserved for that 7:55pm Friday time slot, rugby league's oldest rivalry suddenly shunted to a 4pm Sunday match for the opening round of the 2016 season.

The Rabbitohs had a host of new faces in their side, however, just two stick out - the duo wearing the 6 and the 14.

Having lost Luke Keary to suspension from the previous years Finals series, then-coach Michael Maguire handed 26 year-old five-eighth Cody Walker his debut jersey, something the future New South Welshman wouldn't squander.

Meanwhile, in the home sheds, Roosters coach Trent Robinson was handing over a maiden first-grade jersey to a much younger debutant, a kid from Taree by the name of Latrell Mitchell, named on the wing to kickstart his career.

The duo so close in the modern day, yet they debuted against one another six years ago.

Add in Damien Cook, who came off the bench to play his first match in a South Sydney jersey that afternoon, and suddenly an opening round 42-16 shellacking of the Sydney Roosters becomes a vital clash in their history.

Mitchell and Cook made their Origin and Kangaroos debuts together two short years later, while Walker would be forced to wait an extra 12 months to make his Blue debut.

Now, half a dozen years since that clubland clash, the trio are in talks for a combined $6 million extension in Redfern, and you can't help but wonder what the rugby league gods have in store for the three.

Perhaps last year was the trio's final opportunity to win a premiership together, foiled by a reckless Mitchell tackle, or possibly, the best is yet to come.