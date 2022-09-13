South Sydney rookie set for deserved contract extension

South Sydney Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou is set to be rewarded for an impressive first season at the helm of the club, with reports the club will offer a contract extension of up to two years.

Under immense pressure at the start of the season following the departures of coach Wayne Bennett and playmaker Adam Reynolds, Demetriou has done incredibly well to take the Rabbitohs to the second week of the finals in his first season as a head coach.

NewsCorp’s David Riccio reports that while the coach is happy to take a one-year extension, the length may be extended by the club.

“I understand that Jason will extend his future at South Sydney through until 2024 at least,” Riccio told NRL360.

“He was only given a two-year deal to start his career at Souths (through 2023), and there was a clause in his contract that would trigger a 2024 extension when both (the club) and Demetriou saw fit.

“That, I believe, is in the works. It will take him to 2024 at least, but I think there’s a possibility it will be longer than that, through 2025.”

Demetriou’s tenure got off to a shaky start after the Rabbitohs lost three of their first four games under his watch, but he’s since been able to right the ship and maintain the team’s status as a premiership contender.

Demetriou has also become the first coach to escape the infamous 'Bennett Curse' - with the first coach to replace Bennett at each of his former clubs not lasting long in the role.