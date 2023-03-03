The South Sydney Rabbitohs have updated their injury list ahead of Round 1 against the Cronulla Sharks on Saturday.

Three players are expected to return within the first four weeks of the new season while two will return in the middle of the season.

Jacob Host (calf strain), Hame Sele (calf strain), and Dean Hawkins (hamstring strain) are all expected to be available for selection within the first month of the season. Each coming back from a pre-season injury, they will return to full-contact training as early as next week.

Out of the three, Sele is the main player the Rabbitohs are missing. Likely to fall back into the starting team, Sele has appeared 31 times in the red and green since 2020. This includes 14 games throughout 2022- three of them being in the finals.

The duo of Siliva Havili and Liam Knight won't be receiving any game time soon. Despite both of their rehabilitation programs going well, they are not expected back until the middle of the season.

A key player off the bench in last year's finals series, Havilii injured his ankle in the pre-season. Since the initial injury, he has since undergone successful surgery for the tendon injury.

Teammate Liam Knight is also expected to be available in the middle of the year but has since returned back to training. Recovering from a knee reconstruction, Knight has been back running and has done light skills drills with the squad.