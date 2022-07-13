The Rabbitohs have received some mixed injury news ahead of their Round 18 clash with Canterbury, buoyed by the return of a serious gun, whilst losing numerous players for as long as two months.

A nine day turnaround has ensured that Lachlan Ilias will play this weekend, after being knocked out moments into last week's clash with the Newcastle Knights at McDonald Jones Stadium.

Despite failing his HIA on the night, an extended break between games as well as minimal concussion symptoms will see the rookie don the seven again this round.

Alex Johnston is a massive in after missing the Knights game with a quad strain. While replacement Richie Kennar did bag himself a hat-trick, there is no substitute for Johnston's pace and class down that left edge. Having trained all week, he's expected to be 100% fit heading into the Bulldogs match.

The same can't be said for Michael Chee Kam and Peter Mamouzelos, who will both miss up to eight weeks each with their respective upper-body injuries.

Chee Kam suffered a fractured and dislocated thumb in his first game since undergoing back surgery earlier this season, the gruesome injury leaving the former Tiger sidelined until the cusp of the finals series.

Mamouzelos broke his wrist in reserve grade three weeks ago, the only reason we didn't see the Rabbitohs future number nine play against Newcastle sans their Origin stars. While the young rake has been running strongly at training, he won't start any skill training until the cast is removed at the end of July, then he focus on restrengthening it.

Finally, Josh Mansour is expected to return from a hamstring strain next weekend, suffered in Round 16's NSW Cup clash against Parramatta. The former Kangaroo will be reintroduced to full training this week, as he looks to break into the Bunnies backline before finals footy kicks off.